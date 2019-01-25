Midday meal: No curry, egg for students in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Students of the upper primary school at Jagannadhapuram village in Ichchapuram mandal are not being served proper lunch for the past three days as part of the midday meal scheme.

After Sankranti holidays, the agency implementing the meal scheme, has been providing only cooked rice and dal to students. As per menu, curry and egg need to be served in the mid-day meal. Earlier, eggs used to be supplied to the schools by a centralised agency instead of the agency implementing the meal scheme. Citing transportation hurdles, the agency which supplies eggs to the schools, could not cover all the schools in Ichchapuram mandal for the past few days.

With no alternative, students have been procuring pickle packets from the nearby shops while a few others have been getting curry from home. Similar situation prevails in a few other schools in the mandal, including model schools.

“I procured pickle packets from a shop near the school for having lunch as egg and curry are not being served as per menu,” said D Vasu, a Class VII student of the school.

“On the first day after reopening of the school after Sankranti holidays, we were provided only cooked rice and dal for lunch without any curry. I started bringing curry from home from the second day onwards,” said R Sai, a Class VII student.

“I am supplying eggs to the schools in the purview of Ichchapuram Assembly segment that comprises Ichchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili and Somepta mandals,” said Lokanadham, the contractor.

“As I started supplying eggs to the schools in Sompeta mandal after reopening of the schools, it takes more time to reach Ichchapuram. However, I have taken measures to ensure the supply of eggs to all the schools in the four mandals by Thursday afternoon,” the contractor said.

When contacted, Ichchapuram MEO K Appa Rao said steps have also been taken to procure eggs from nearby schools and Anganwadi centres on condition of reimbursement if there is any problem to ensure the effective implementation of the mid-day meal scheme. The MEO said that he would ensure effective implementation of the midday meal scheme in all schools of Ichchapuram mandal by looking into problems if any.