Non-BJP parties will remain united: AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu

Stating that everyone aspiring for the well-being of the State will be with the TDP, he said his party was working for the people, while YSRC and BJP accorded priority to their selfish motives.

Published: 25th January 2019 08:13 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that all anti-BJP parties will jointly fight against the BJP at the national level, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said when it come to parties in States they can contest against each other, as per the prevailing issues and conditions in the respective States.

Addressing Election Mission 2019 teleconference with party leaders on Thursday, Naidu said that the anti-BJP parties came together in Karnataka and Kolkata on the slogan ‘Save Nation, Save Democracy and United India’.

Dismissing any alliance by the Congress with Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, he said, “The Congress leaders only attended the rally held by 23 anti-BJP parties in Kolkata. The agenda and common minimum programme of all non-BJP parties is to preserve the Indian Constitution, save institutes, end dictatorship of the BJP and to protect interests of SCs, STs and Muslims,” Naidu said.

Stating that everyone aspiring for the well-being of the State will be with the TDP, he said his party was working for the people, while YSRC and BJP accorded priority to their selfish motives.

Demanding the BJP and YSRC to spell out their stand on giving 5 per cent quota to Kapus out of 10 per cent EWS reservations, Naidu said YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who said it (reservation to Kapus) was not in his hands during his Praja Sankapla Yatra, was now opposing the government’s decision to give reservations to BCs.

