Home States Andhra Pradesh

Technical Advisory Panel may clear Polavaram project cost estimates next month

Once the TAC approves the RCE, it will be sent to finance department through the Union Ministry of Water Resources for a formal and a final approval.

Published: 25th January 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) is expecting the Central Water commissioner (CWC) to hold the much-awaited Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting for clearance of the revised cost estimates (RCE) of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) after the February-second week.

Once the TAC approves the RCE, it will be sent to finance department through the Union Ministry of Water Resources for a formal and a final approval.Speaking to TNIE, PPA member secretary RK Gupta said, “The scrutiny of the REC of the Polavaram project has reached the final stage. We are expecting the TAC meeting in mid-February.”

After clearance from the TAC and the Union Finance Ministry, the RCE will be put before the Union Cabinet for its approval. In the meantime, the PPA is seeking to obtain land acquisition particulars from the State government to prepare an annual report to be submitted to Parliament.

For the record, the AP Water Resources department officials have been expecting the TAC meeting for the past six months. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter, earlier this week, to Union Water Resources minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite the RCE approval and reimburse the pending funds.

It maybe recalled the State government had submitted the RCE on August 16, 2017, with the project total outlay at `57,940.86 crore as per the 2013-14 rates. The cost of the project on 2010-11 was `16,010.45 crore. The reason for cost escalation, the government officials said, was the increase in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) costs. From `2,934.42 crore, as per the approved detailed project report (DPR), the LARR costs escalated to `33,225.74 crore in the RCE. The increase is said to be the reason for the delay in the RCE’s approval as the CWC is scrutinising all details.

“Even by the CWC standards, the approval of the RCE has been delayed. We have spent close to `3,800 crore over and above the approved project cost as per the old DPR. So, unless the RCE is cleared, we can neither get reimbursements of the money we spent nor additional funds,” a senior official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Polavaram project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp