Vangaveeti Radhakrishna opens up, says YSRC humiliated him several times

Informing that he was invited by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to join the TDP, Radha said that several poor families in Vijayawada be sanctioned house pattas.

VIJAYAWADA: Firing a salvo at YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, who resigned from the party recently, alleged that he was humiliated many times in the YSRC and this forced him to exit the party.

However, he did not reveal, which party he is going to join, contrary to reports that he was readying to join TDP. He said he will work to fulfill the aspirations of his father Mohana Ranga without joining any party. “I am receiving several threats on social media to eliminate me. But, I will not relent till my father’s aspirations are fulfilled,” he said.

However, going by his speech during the press conference organised at his residence here on Thursday, Radha appeared of have a soft corner on the TDP. He felt sorry for blaming it for his father’s murder. It is unfortunate to attribute the murder to the party, he added. It was handiwork of some individuals.

Informing that he was invited by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to join the TDP, Radha said that several poor families in Vijayawada be sanctioned house pattas. It was one his father’s aspirations, he added.

Meanwhile, YSRC spokesperson Perni Nani said the former is making such claims (his father’s murder) after falling into Naidu’s trap. He added that Jagan valued and trusted Vangaveeti Radhakrishna the most.

