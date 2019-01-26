Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha hails bankers for extending cooperation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Praising the bankers for extending cooperation to the government in implementation of development and welfare schemes, Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha has appealed to the bankers to continue support in future also.

Presiding over the 205th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting held at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, Punetha said despite facing bifurcation blues, the State government with the support of bankers implemented various schemes effectively and received several national awards from the Centre.

It all became possible with the commitment of public representatives, officials and bankers under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said. Describing the distribution of loans worth `5,000 crore to tenant farmers as a record in the nation, the Chief Secretary said the role of bankers is immense behind the development of State.

Andhra Bank Managing Director and CEO and SLBC president J Packirisamy said that AP tops the country in ease of doing business.He said after lending loans to the tune of `1.47 lakh crore by the end of September, 2018 for the 2018-19 fiscal, bankers achieved a target of 75.73 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Hyderabad Regional Director Subrata Das, NABARD Chief General Manager K Suresh Kumar, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao, SLBC convenor Siva Vara Prasad and others were present.