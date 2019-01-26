Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha hails bankers for extending cooperation

It all became possible with the commitment of public representatives, officials and bankers under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha meets Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday. I Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Praising the bankers for extending cooperation to the government in implementation of development and welfare schemes, Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha has appealed to the bankers to continue support in future also.

Presiding over the 205th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting held at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, Punetha said despite facing bifurcation blues, the State government with the support of bankers implemented various schemes effectively and received several national awards from the Centre.

It all became possible with the commitment of public representatives, officials and bankers under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said. Describing the distribution of loans worth `5,000 crore to tenant farmers as a record in the nation, the Chief Secretary said the role of bankers is immense behind the development of State.

Andhra Bank Managing Director and CEO and SLBC president J Packirisamy said that AP tops the country in ease of doing business.He said after lending loans to the tune of `1.47 lakh crore by the end of September, 2018 for the 2018-19 fiscal, bankers achieved a target of 75.73 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Hyderabad Regional Director Subrata Das, NABARD Chief General Manager K Suresh Kumar, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao, SLBC convenor Siva Vara Prasad and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Chandra Punetha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp