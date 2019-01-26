Coastal AP likely to witness thunderstorm, hailstorm

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IMD issued weather warnings to isolated places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, stating that thunderstorm and hailstorms are likely to occur for the next two days. According to the IMD officials, due to the prevalence of southerly winds and westerly winds in the State, this weather is likely to prevail in the coastal Andhra region.

On Friday, a few places in Krishna district and other coastal regions experienced drizzles and temperatures have fallen down. For two days now, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in the coastal region and wind is also expected to blow in the region.

According to an IMD report, an upper air trough runs from south Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood to south interior Karnataka across north interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above the mean sea level. All the coastal districts, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam, are going to be impacted by the thunderstorm. Temperatures are also very likely to drop and cool winds are likely to blow during the night.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD chief scientist, AP and Telangana, YK Reddy, said, “The winds from southerly and westerly directions are going to meet over the State. Due to this, thunderstorm is going to prevail for the next two days. Light to moderate rains and winds will take place, also initiating a drop in the temperature.”