AP Council of Ministers likely to give the go-ahead for Kapu reservation bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of AP Legislative Assembly session from January 31 for passing the vote on account budget, the Council of Ministers is set to meet on January 30 for approving the crucial bills such as providing 5 per cent reservation to Kapus out of the 10 per cent quota given to economically weaker sections (EWS) and other bills. As it being the last session of the Assembly, the government is keen on introducing and passing the Kapu reservation bill.

Though the State government already passed a bill providing 5 per cent BC reservation to Kapus earlier and sent the same to the Centre for approval, there was no response from the Centre so far. However, with the NDA government at the Centre recently passing 10 per cent reservation to EWS, the State government decided to give 5 per cent reservation to Kapus and will adopt a bill to this effect.

Apart from discussing the budget, the Cabinet, which in-principle discussed about extending financial aid (agriculture investment) to farmers during the last meet, will discuss further on the issues and is expected to finalise the norms.

Similarly, the Cabinet is also expected to give nod for distribution of mobile phones to DWCRA women and other schemes set to be rolled out by the government before elections.

