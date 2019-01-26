Home States Andhra Pradesh

Educational institutions observe National Voters’ Day

In order to encourage their students to take an active part in the polling process, educational institutes organised programmes on the occasion of National Voters’ Day.

Bhimavaram Tahsildar Ch.Prasad inaugurates an EVM, developed by students of SRKR Engg College, on Monday. The equipment is 15-feet-long and 6-feet-wide

By Express News Service

Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) organised one such programme at its campus in Nambur, Guntur on Friday where its students took a pledge to vote in the ensuing elections. On the occasion, VVIT Chairman stressed on the need for young electors to exercise their voting right and explained voter enrolment campaigns to the students.  

GIET Degree College in Rajamahendravaram Rural also observed the day, where the group’s general manager, P Subba Raju, was the chief guest.

