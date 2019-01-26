Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Samara Sankharavam to be launched from February 4

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (EPS| P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After completing his marathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra across the length and breadth of the State meeting various sections of people, Opposition leader and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will now focus on meeting the party’s rank and file in every district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s new campaign, which he named Samara Sankharavam, will start from February 4 and its first meeting will be held at Tirupati. The next two meetings will be held at Kadapa and Anantapur on February 5 and 6 respectively, party senior leader and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said on Friday. Samara Sankaravam meetings will take place across 13 districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy said Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only leader fighting for Special Category Status to the State from the day one through protests and hunger strikes. “All the welfare schemes such as Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement etc are the brainchild of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Handri-Neeva project was completed 83 percent under the Rajasekhara Reddy regime but Naidu is claiming credit for that. None of the 600 promises made by Naidu was fulfilled and there was large-scale corruption in the government. He can’t mention the name of one project he has introduced for people’s welfare,’’ he alleged.

Ramachandra Reddy said various surveys indicated the TDP’s defeat in the coming polls and Jagan would play a major role in the national politics to decide the PM candidate. “Naidu bought over 23 YSRC MLAs and gave them ministerial berths. His call for defeat of defectors during his election campaign in Telangana exposed his double standards. Naidu is copying the Navaratnalu schemes proposed by Jagan,”  he said.

Referring to Vangaveeti’s  resignation from the YSRC, he said Jagan had given him more importance than to other senior leaders in the party.

Jagan case: Accused judicial remand extended

Vijayawada: Two days after the NIA IO submitted the charge sheet in the attack on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 25 last, magistrate of NIA Special Court postponed the hearing to February 8.  Also the NIA Special Court magistrate in Vijayawada extended the accused’s judicial remand by two more weeks till February 8.

