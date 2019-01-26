Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu steps up selection of party candidates

Published: 26th January 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections round the corner, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly intensified the exercise for selection of contesting candidates. Armed with a bunch of survey reports and evaluating the performance of sitting MLAs and party coordinators, Naidu sent enough indications to sitting MLAs lagging behind in terms of performance to improve or make way for new faces.

Though most sitting MLAs are confident of getting party tickets, they are a worried lot as the surveys may hamper their prospects in case of getting a negative feedback. The sitting MLAs are of the view that changing their candidature would send wrong signals and hence the party supremo might not resort to such a step except in extreme conditions.

“The picture is clear that the TDP will contest alone. So there is a chance that the party may field candidates from all 175  Assembly segments to accommodate all the sitting MLAs,” a TDP MLA said, adding Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)  in Telangana too accommodated almost all sitting MLAs in the recent Assembly polls and succeeded in winning most of them.

Despite the MLAs having their own logic, Naidu is said have made up his mind to give tickets only for performers and those who have the people’s support. Apart from holding district-wise meetings with the party leaders, he is having one-to-one interactions in case more than one leader is vying to contest from the same seat. During the meetings, he is learnt to have revealed the survey reports he got through various sources of information.

When asked about the process being adopted by Naidu for filtering candidates, a senior leader in-charge of a district, told TNIE that the Chief Minister is completing the process armed with the information he is getting from sources such as RTGS and other surveys.

‘Naidu not to favour non-performing MLAs’

