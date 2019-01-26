Home States Andhra Pradesh

SSC student falls to death from giant wheel at exhibition

An SSC student, who worked as a helper in an exhibition being held as part of Sri Mavullamma Utsavams, died after falling from the top of a giant wheel in Bhimavaram on Thursday night.    

Published: 26th January 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ELURU: An SSC student, who worked as a helper in an exhibition being held as part of Sri Mavullamma Utsavams, died after falling from the top of a giant wheel in Bhimavaram on Thursday night.  

According to police, Jayavarapu Anand Paul (16) was doing the part-time job to earn some money.
The giant wheel came to a grinding halt due to some technical problem. Anand Paul, along with another worker Sabbu Satyanarayana, climbed to the top of the giant wheel to fix the problem. While repairing the ride,  Satyanarayana slipped and Anand Paul went to his rescue. In the process, both of them fell from the top of the wheel. Anand Paul died before being shifted to government hospital and Satyanarayana escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Anand Paul’s family members staged a protest at the exhibition alleging that the boy died due to negligence of the management. They lodged a complaint with the local police demanding action against the exhibition management for non-compliance of safety norms. It may be recalled that as many as 40 children had a miraculous escape when a dragon train met with an accident at the trade exhibition in Tanuku of West Godavari district on January 20.

In another similar accident, a young person was allegedly killed when he fell down from a giant wheel accidentally at a trade fair held near Eluru APSRTC bus stations last year due to lack of proper safety norms.  However, the organisers managed to hush up the issue by paying compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Plaint against mgmt

Family of the deceased lodged a police complaint against the exhibition management for non-compliance of safety norms. On January 20, 40 children had a miraculous escape when a dragon train met with an accident at the trade exhibition in Tanuku of West Godavari district

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp