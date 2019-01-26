SSC student falls to death from giant wheel at exhibition

By Express News Service

ELURU: An SSC student, who worked as a helper in an exhibition being held as part of Sri Mavullamma Utsavams, died after falling from the top of a giant wheel in Bhimavaram on Thursday night.

According to police, Jayavarapu Anand Paul (16) was doing the part-time job to earn some money.

The giant wheel came to a grinding halt due to some technical problem. Anand Paul, along with another worker Sabbu Satyanarayana, climbed to the top of the giant wheel to fix the problem. While repairing the ride, Satyanarayana slipped and Anand Paul went to his rescue. In the process, both of them fell from the top of the wheel. Anand Paul died before being shifted to government hospital and Satyanarayana escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Anand Paul’s family members staged a protest at the exhibition alleging that the boy died due to negligence of the management. They lodged a complaint with the local police demanding action against the exhibition management for non-compliance of safety norms. It may be recalled that as many as 40 children had a miraculous escape when a dragon train met with an accident at the trade exhibition in Tanuku of West Godavari district on January 20.

In another similar accident, a young person was allegedly killed when he fell down from a giant wheel accidentally at a trade fair held near Eluru APSRTC bus stations last year due to lack of proper safety norms. However, the organisers managed to hush up the issue by paying compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Plaint against mgmt

Family of the deceased lodged a police complaint against the exhibition management for non-compliance of safety norms. On January 20, 40 children had a miraculous escape when a dragon train met with an accident at the trade exhibition in Tanuku of West Godavari district