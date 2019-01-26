Undavalli to hold meet in Vijayawada on ‘injustice’ to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar is convening a meeting in Vijayawada on January 29 to discuss various aspects of the AP Reorganisation Act and how injustice was done to the State by the NDA government at the Centre by not implementing it in toto. Addressing a media conference here on Friday, the former Congress MP said Andhra Pradesh had suffered heavily because of ‘unfair’ division of the State. “I am convening a meeting at Hotel Ilapuram in Vijayawada on January 29 with some parties who are likely to represent in the Lok Sabha. Retired Supreme Court judge Jasti Chalameswar will attend the meeting and explain legal aspects of the Act.” Undavalli also said he had written letters to CPI and CPM leaders inviting them for the meeting.