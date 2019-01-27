Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two nabbed for circulating fake Rs 500, Rs 2,000 notes

However, seeing through the bus conductor’s plan, the accused made good his escape when the bus slowed down at a village near Nandigama.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanchikacherla police on Saturday arrested a two-member gang for circulating counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations in Andhra Pradesh.The police identified the two accused as Kolli Ravi (32) of Munagala village in Suryapet mandal and Kakumori Babu Rao (30) of Tangellagudem of Nalgonda mandal of Telangana.

The accused printed fake currency notes in their house with the help of a scanner and colour printer and were caught circulating the fake currency notes on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border mandals.The crime came to light on Wednesday when one of the accused, Ravi, boarded an APSRTC bus in Kodad (Telangana) and gave a Rs 500 fake currency note to bus conductor and purchased a bus ticket to Vijayawada. When the bus conductor found Ravi’s movements suspicious an closely observed Rs 500, he saw it was a fake note.  

The bus conductor alerted the driver and they planned to take the bus to Kanchikacherla police station. “It was the accused’s acts, which made me suspect him. I alerted the driver and planned to take the bus police station,” the bus conductor wrote in his complaint.  

The Kanchikacherla police formed two special teams and searched for the accused. After two days, they received a tip-off that Ravi and Babu Rao were seen travelling in an auto and intercepted them near Keesara toll plaza. “So far, the duo have circulated fake currency notes worth around Rs 1 lakh. We recovered fake currency notes of Rs 47,000 from their possession.”

