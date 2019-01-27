AK Singhal unveils Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’s development initiatives

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Maha Samprokshanam will be performed at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) constructed Lord Venkateswara temple on Swamy Vivekananda Trust office premises in Kanyakumari, on Sunday, Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive Officer announced here on Saturday.

Addressing the staff and gathering at the flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of nation’s 70th Republic Day, Singhal disclosed major development activities and construction of temples across the nation.

“As part of the TTD’s expansion activities, new temples are being constructed according to the requests of devotees and donors,” he said.

The EO said that Kurukshetra, which is known as the battleground of Pandavas and Kauravas in Mahabharat, recently a temple worth Rs 34.6 crore was opened in Kurukshetra.“Around the TTD temple in Kurukshetra, there is Brahm Sarovar, Kurukshetra battleground, Sri Krishna temple and several auspicious and important places,” Singhal explained.

Singhal said that ancient temple of Lord Rama at Vontimitta is being developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore on the lines of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.Works worth Rs 60.65 crore are nearing completion. He said that there are plans to construct 2,000 rooms in Tirupati and as part of this project, Rs 112 crore was sanctioned. Tenders were finalised for building 500 rooms.

He said Rs 74.7 crore worth of rooms at Padmavati Choultry on Tiruchanur Highway will be opened to public in March and added that queue lines would be constructed at Narayanagiri Gardens at a cost of Rs 23 crore apart from toilets being built at a cost of Rs 6.41 crore.

The EO said that Rs 21.12 crore worth of elevation works would be taken up at all Kalayana Mandapams in Tirupati along with renovation of choultries in Tirumala at a cost of Rs 119 crore.He said that Rs 3.5 crore had been sanctioned for exclusive green covering at Tirumala.

Top priority to security

Singhal said that they were giving top priority to security. “We have installed 280 CC cams and are going to establish another 1,050 at Tirumala,” he said. The EO said that there are 39 Kalyana Mandapams and devotees can book them online.

The TTD official said that by March-end, 500 people will complete the Archaka training and through ‘Art of Living’, the TTD education wing is offering skill development training to all female degree students. “A total of 900 deaf and dumb students are going to get four sets of uniforms and books along with free food and accommodation during their studies. Besides, Rs 40.5-crore new hostel buildings are going to come up,” he said.

Rs 150-cr temple at Amaravati

The EO said that on January 31, a puja would be performed and construction of a Rs 150-crore temple would be started at the State’s new capital Amaravati. “Divya Kshetram works of Rs 7.9 crore are underway in Visakhapatnam along with Seethampet, Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district and Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district at a total cost of Rs 13.5 crore,” he said.