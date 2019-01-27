Andhra Pradesh PSC likely to postpone Prelims, Mains of Group-1 exams

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to postpone Group-I Prelims and Mains in view of growing demand from candidates for more time for preparation. The Commission is likely to postpone the exams for at least three weeks.

Several candidates are seeking more time for preparation in view of increase in syllabi for both preliminary and main exams for the Group-I. The APPSC has already extended the deadline for submission of application forms for the recruitment test for both Group-I and Group-II service posts following the State government’s decision to relax upper age limit by two years.

As a New Year gift, the APPSC issued a notification for recruitment of 600 posts under Group-I and Group-II. In the notification, the Commission tentatively fixed March 10 for the preliminary exam giving candidates 68 days time for preparation.

The APPSC has added more topics to the syllabus and changed the question paper pattern of the Group-I examination this year besides introducing aptitude test in addition to the existing General Studies paper. The authorities have also fixed 1:15 ratio for the selection of candidates for the Mains.

Speaking to TNIE, Ch Pradeep Kumar, a job aspirant, said, “This time, officials have increased syllabus and papers for the Prelims. As this was announced only in the October third week, the material or books for the exams have not arrived in the market. Gathering study material itself is time consuming.”

Responding to the concerns of the candidates, the APPSC is considering postponement of the examination for three weeks from March 10 to March 31 or to the first week of April.APPSC chairperson P Uday Bhaskar said, “Many candidates have written to us and called us asking for the postponement of the exam. It is true that we have devised the syllabus on a par with the UPSC standards and introduced Aptitude test in addition to the existing General Studies paper in Prelims with negative marks for wrong answers. We will try to consider the request of the candidates.”