Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh PSC likely to postpone Prelims, Mains of Group-1 exams

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to postpone Group-I Prelims and Mains in view of growing demand from candidates for more time for preparation.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to postpone Group-I Prelims and Mains in view of growing demand from candidates for more time for preparation. The Commission is likely to postpone the exams for at least three weeks.

Several candidates are seeking more time for preparation in view of increase in syllabi for both preliminary and main exams for the Group-I.  The APPSC has already extended the deadline for submission of application forms for the recruitment test for both Group-I and Group-II service posts following the State government’s decision to relax upper age limit by two years.

As a New Year gift, the APPSC issued a notification for recruitment of 600 posts under Group-I and Group-II. In the notification, the Commission tentatively fixed March 10 for  the preliminary exam giving candidates 68 days time for preparation.

The APPSC has added more topics to the syllabus and changed the question paper pattern of the Group-I examination this year besides introducing aptitude test in addition to the existing General Studies paper. The authorities have also fixed 1:15 ratio for the selection of candidates for the Mains.

Speaking to TNIE,  Ch Pradeep Kumar, a job aspirant, said, “This time, officials have increased syllabus and papers for the Prelims. As this was announced only in the October third week,  the material or books for the exams have not arrived in the market. Gathering study material itself is time consuming.”

Responding to the concerns of the candidates, the APPSC is considering postponement of the examination for three weeks from March 10 to March 31 or to the first week of April.APPSC chairperson P Uday Bhaskar said, “Many candidates have written to us and called us asking for the postponement of the exam. It is true that we have devised the syllabus on a par with the UPSC standards and introduced Aptitude test in addition to the existing General Studies paper in Prelims with negative marks for wrong answers. We will try to consider the request of the candidates.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Group-I Prelims and Mains preparation time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp