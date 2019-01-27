‘East Godavari will become AP’s tourism capital soon’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/KAKINADA: East Godavari Collector said the district would emerge as the cultural and tourism capital of the State in near future. While speaking at the Republic Day celebrations in Kakinada on Saturday, he said the district had a rich cultural heritage and the town hall built by Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu was of historical importance. “Establishment of Silparamam at Kakinada beach, Godavari Kalakshetram and the convention hall that can hold 2,000 people are also part of cultural promotions.”

Meanwhile, Guntur collector K Sasidhar, who addressed people at the celebrations in Guntur, said the government’s welfare schemes was for the all-round development of the State and upliftment of people under below poverty line category. “The government has taken up construction of Raj Bhavan, High Court, Secretariat, Assembly, Council and other important buildings by spending `48,116 crores in Guntur district.” He said 70,000 unemployed persons would get jobs with 90 institutions that were investing heavily in the State.

PK hoists flag in M’giri

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan hoisted the national flag, which stood at a height of 80-feet, at the party office near Mangalagiri on the occasion of the Republic Day. Former Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly Nadendla Manohar, ex minister Ravela Kishore Babu and other leaders of the party were also present on the occasion. He also congratulated former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was awarded Bharat Ratna on the eve of the 70th Republic Day.