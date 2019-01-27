Ex-Kadiri CI who took on JC bros joins YSRC

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former Kadiri Circle Inspector (CI) Gorantla Madhav, who frequently used to hit headlines whenever he locked horns with politicians in Anantapur district, particularly JC brothers — Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy — took a political plunge now.

He joined the YSRC in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. Madhav took voluntary retirement two weeks ago and only on Friday did the police department accept his request and relieved him. Madhav came into news for warning JC Diwakar Reddy, while twirling his moustache, not to make baseless allegations against the police during a press conference over clashes between inmates of Swami Prabodhananda’s ashram and villagers, in Anantapur district last year.

At that time, Madhav had decided to take voluntary retirement and join politics. At the same time, the YSRC was scouting for a candidate to contest from Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency.

It is learnt that after assurance from the YSRC to give him a party ticket to contest the coming general elections from Hindupur parliamentary constituency, he took voluntary retirement. Before finalising his candidature, he is likely to be appointed party coordinator of Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency.

A native of Kurnool, Madhav has worked in both Anantapur and Kadapa during his service. He also worked in Gooty, Guntakal, Anantapur, and Kadiri. A no-nonsense officer, Madhav handled faction violence with an iron hand.

People are eagerly watching how he will perform in politics. Will he be straightforward? Will he get cooperation from local leaders? therese are the questions that have become hot topics of discussion in Anantapur district.

Hailing from Kuruba community, which has a sizeable population in Penukonda, Hindupur, Raptadu, Madhav is likely to garner support from them along with middle-class segment.