Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-Kadiri CI who took on JC bros joins YSRC

It is learnt that after assurance from the YSRC to give him a  party ticket to contest the coming general elections from Hindupur parliamentary constituency, he took voluntary retirement.

Published: 27th January 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former Kadiri Circle Inspector (CI) Gorantla Madhav, who frequently used to hit headlines whenever he locked horns with politicians in Anantapur district, particularly JC brothers — Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy — took a political plunge now.

He joined the YSRC in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. Madhav took voluntary retirement two weeks ago and only on Friday did the police department accept his request and relieved him. Madhav came into news for warning JC Diwakar Reddy, while twirling his moustache, not to make baseless allegations against the police during a press conference over  clashes between inmates of Swami Prabodhananda’s ashram and villagers, in Anantapur district last year.

At that time, Madhav had decided to take voluntary retirement and join politics. At the same time, the YSRC was scouting for a candidate to contest from Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency.  

It is learnt that after assurance from the YSRC to give him a  party ticket to contest the coming general elections from Hindupur parliamentary constituency, he took voluntary retirement. Before finalising his candidature, he is likely to be appointed party coordinator of Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency.

A native of Kurnool, Madhav has worked in both Anantapur and Kadapa during his service. He also worked in Gooty, Guntakal, Anantapur, and Kadiri. A no-nonsense officer, Madhav handled faction violence with an iron hand.

People are eagerly watching how he will perform in politics. Will he be straightforward? Will he get cooperation from local leaders?  therese are the questions that have become hot topics of discussion in Anantapur district.

Hailing from Kuruba community, which has a sizeable population in Penukonda, Hindupur, Raptadu, Madhav is likely to garner support from them along with middle-class segment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ex-Kadiri CI JC bros YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp