Farmers panic as chilli prices see sharp fall

GUNTUR: Chilli farmers and traders are a worried lot as prices of different varieties of the commodity has dipped by Rs 1,500 per quintal in the last two weeks at Asia’s biggest chilli yard. Price of the Teja variety at NTR Mirchi Yard in Guntur has come down to Rs 7,300 a quintal from Rs 8,800; similarly, the cost of Badegi variety, which was earlier sold at over Rs 10,000 per quintal, has crashed to Rs 8,900 per quintal. Similar is the case with other chilli varieties available at the yard.

According to the available data, arrival of the produce from September to December last year was 40,000-50,000 bags a day. Between April and the first week of January, 84,51,648 bags arrived at the market yard.As such, the reeling farmers demanded the government to intervene and provide a fair price for their produce.

N Venkata Narasaiah, a farmer from Prathipadu who invested Rs 1 lakh per acre for cultivation, said chilli yields fell down to 8-10 quintals per acre from 20 quintals. “I and other farmers of my area will not be able to recover the investment we made on the crop. In 2017-18, we received Rs 11,000 per quintal of the Teja variety.” He and other farmers said the crop was cultivated in 40 per cent less farmlands as compared to last year.

Chilli trader Y Venkateswara Rao said demand for the commodity decreased as its quality reduced due to deficit rains; a viral infection in the crop also had a major contribution in this.

“However, farmers in Kurnool and Kadapa are getting good prices for their produce as they used water from borewells for irrigation.”

Agriculture Market Committee’s selection grade secretary M Venkateswara Reddy explained the reason behind the steep decline in chilli prices. “The price depends on the quality of the produce. Further, cost of chilli varieties have decreased in the international market as well. The crop was grown in 77,000 hectares of farmlands in Guntur last year. More than 1 lakh tikkies of the produce arrive at the NTR Mirchi Yard daily in January.”