GUDA master plan likely to be ready by September

Meanwhile, GUDA’s zonal development plan for Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram urban areas is also in the making, which is expected to be completed by March.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Keeping in view its vision of development for 2040, Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA), with the help of Canada-based Lee & Associates, is presently engaged in preparing its master plan on war footing, which is likely to be completed by September.

In regard to this, the authority’s vice-chairman, T Amarendra Kumar, said: “Once the plan is approved, it will remain in effect for the next 20 years. It will cover aspects such as proper utilisation of lands, strengthening of transport system, development of greenery, bettering infrastructure, establishment of industries, horticulture development, etc.”  

Meanwhile, GUDA’s zonal development plan for Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram urban areas is also in the making, which is expected to be completed by March. In order to obtain funds under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, implementation of the plan is mandatory, it is learnt.  

GUDA, which covers over 2,730 sq km with a population of 27.78 lakh coming under its purview, recently included 354 villages in 33 mandals under its jurisdiction. It can be noted that the body had also conducted a series of discussions with experts in various professions seeking their view of its recent expansion.

Metro between K’nada & R’varam?

The master plan may also include a metro railway line between Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram, a new airport, parking terminals for heavy vehicles to ease vehicular movement, outer ring roads, and multi-layered parking facilities.

