‘Schoolteacher accused of abusing student will be punished’

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused teacher.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Women Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari has assured parents of the seven-year-old, who was allegedly molested by her school teacher in Agiripalli mandal, that strict legal action would be taken against the accused. She met the victim and her family at Vijayawada government hospital on Saturday.

The accused, Gampa Venkatrao, was arrested by Agiripalli police on Thursday after parents of the girl filed a complaint with the police in which they alleged that Venkatrao had sexually assaulted their daughter under the pretext of buying her chocolates last Tuesday.

The survivor was sent for a medical examination. The doctor who conducted the examination confirmed that the minor girl was abused sexually.

Addressing the media later, Rajakumari said there was a huge need to bring changes in the laws that protect women and blamed technology for ‘ruining’ minds of the young. “If lawyers refuse to fight for criminals, it will send a strong message and deter them from committing crimes. The shocking incident that took place in Agiripalli mandal explains how unsafe our girl are,” she said.

When Rajakumari got to know that the victim’s family was leaving the village, she requested them not to go and fight for justice.

