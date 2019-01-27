Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mango orchards in Chittoor district yet to start flowering

Lack of proper irrigation facility is another problem being faced by mango farmers, which will have an adverse impact on the crop yield. 

Mango orchards. (File Photo)

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Mango farmers, who had a tough time last season due to lack of remunerative price for their produce, are facing a different kind of situation this year. The mango orchards have not even reached the flowering stage causing worry to the growers and this will have an adverse impact on the crop yield and also the prices of the fruit in the open market.

The foggy conditions are hampering the growth of mango crop, horticulture officials said. Chittoor is known for a variety of mangoes and the fruit is exported to various States in the country. Mango crop was raised in more than 2.69 lakh acres last year. The crop acreage has further increased this year, officials said.

According to mango growers, the crop completes flowering stage by January in normal times and by the first week of February, the growth of fruit picks up. This time, according to officials and growers, not even 2 per cent of mango orchards have reached flowering stage in the district. “This means delay in crop harvest, which may result in drastic fall in the yield,’’ M Rangaiah, a mango farmer from Pakalapalli, told TNIE.

Lack of proper irrigation facility is another problem being faced by mango farmers, which will have an adverse impact on the crop yield.  “Chittoor district received deficit rainfall in the monsoon. Though the State was hit by two cyclones, there was not much rainfall in Chittoor,’’ he added.

