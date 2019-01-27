Maoist posters create flutter

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist posters have surfaced on Kukanoor-Bhadrachalam road in West Godavari district creating a flutter in the Agency area.

By Express News Service

ELURU: Maoist posters have surfaced on Kukanoor-Bhadrachalam road in West Godavari district creating a flutter in the Agency area. The poster was a call for the people to participate in Bharat Bandh called by Maoists on January 31.The message was targeted at Polavaram-displaced and stated that the government was working in favour of contractors and not doing justice to tribals. The poster also questioned the role of Janmabhoomi Committees and asked people to revolt against them.It is the second time in the last five months that such posters have appeared in the region. However, the police have dismissed them as work of pranksters and removed the posters.

