Municipal administration department to install CCTV cameras to monitor sanitation works

NELLORE: Officials of the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) are planning to monitor garbage lifting and sanitation works through live CCTV cameras. The civic body is planning to install CCTV cameras in various localities for the purpose.

Nellore city has an area of 150 sq.km with a population of around 7.5 lakh and 270-300 MT of solid waste is generated on daily basis. But, the garbage is being dumped at transit point located at Bodigadithota and it would be shifted to other parts close to the city for dumping. Vacant spaces in the city, in front of some houses, have been turned into dumping grounds of domestic waste by some residents. Many vacant lands, especially in the rural constituency limits under Nellore Municipal Corporation with grown bushes and trees, behind the houses, have turned into open-air dustbins for the residents of the area.

“There is no door-to-door collection of waste in our area by sanitation staff. Even the civic staff have failed to place dustbins in the streets. With this, the residents are forced to dump waste into the drains and also in the vacant spaces in the colony,” said K Sai Prakash, a resident of Nawabpeta in the city.

Some residents said that the sanitary staff did not have any idea of the waste being dumped into vacant lands especially in interior lanes. With this, the civic body has decided to monitor sanitation activity in the area through live CCTV cameras in the main areas of the street in each division. Even the civic officials have sought the assistance of Police Department for using their CCTV cameras fixed at major junctions in the city to monitor sanitation.

The main aim of the system is to monitor day-to-day sanitation works in the city. Other than installing cameras, they would be connected to a Command Control Room to be set up in the Corporation Office where civic officials would monitor the activity. Civic authorities says that the system would also be helpful to address sanitation problem in every division.

Meanwhile, authorities are planning to fix CCTV cameras at Bodegadithota, the transit point, to record the arrival and departure of vehicles carrying garbage, quantity of garbage, driver working hours and others factors.

“We will monitor the sanitation activity in the city with CCTV cameras. We are hopeful that the system would give good results in maintaining hygienic conditions in the city,” said S Alim Basha, Commissioner to Nellore Municipal Corporation.