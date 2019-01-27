Partial relief to Penna Pratap Reddy in Jagan case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a partial relief to P Pratap Reddy of Penna Cements Limited, an accused in the Jagan’s illegal investments case, the High Court has recently quashed the proceedings against him for the offence punishable under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, The court, however, directed the Special CBI Court to proceed against him and his group of companies for the offences under IPC Sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).

“The petitioner (Pratap Reddy) and his group of companies having received huge benefit of undue official favours on account of his political patronage with the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the instance of his son A1 (Jagan Mohan Reddy) is nothing but a deep rooted economic fraud against the state and neither of the parties are the victims, but the state at large and the people of the state of Andhra Pradesh are the ultimate sufferers in view of personal gain to both the parties to the fraud.

When such serious economic offences are allegedly committed which caused substantial loss to the state and undue gain to the petitioner and the family of then CM and the total loss involved in the case is `1,028 crore and these petitioners are responsible for part of the loss and whereas, the other accused are responsible prima facie to a tune of `68 crore and the report of secretary to ministry of corporate affairs is sufficient to conclude prime facie that the petitioner and other accused are responsible for the loss caused to the state which indirectly is a loss to the general public. In such circumstances, the act of the petitioners can be described as a serious economic fraud against the state and the proceedings against such accused cannot be quashed at the threshold on any technical grounds,” the Court observed.

Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy was passing this order recently i.e. before bifurcation of Hyderabad High Court in the petition filed by Pratap Reddy and another seeking to quash the case filed against them by the CBI in Jagan’s case. The judge, in his order, said that it was a case where serious allegations of political corruption was alleged against the petitioners.