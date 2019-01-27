Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 6 crore collected as fine from errant motorists

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kurnool city traffic) N Sudhakar Reddy said that the drive against drunk driving was not just an exercise to book people.

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The traffic and city police department earned Rs 6.61 crore in 12 months by collecting fine for drunk-driving in 2018, while collection in the previous year was Rs 6.26 crore.

From January to December in 2018, as many as 6,274 cases were registered in the district against 2,79,758 people for drunk driving and fines amounting to Rs 6,60,69,350 were collected. Out of them, 60 per cent cases were registered against professionals and government employees, including doctors, while 1,352 got three to 10 days’ imprisonment in 2018. The trend shows a jump in cases.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kurnool city traffic) N Sudhakar Reddy said that the drive against drunk driving was not just an exercise to book people. “We are trying to make drunk drivers understand how serious drunken driving cases are,” he said. The DSP said that some people pay fine while repeat offenders are sent to jail for 10 days.

