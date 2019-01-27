APSRTC exploring possibilities of averting indefinite stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Joint Action Committee (JAC) of APSRTC employees remaining firm on going ahead with indefinite strike from February 6, officials of the Corporation are exploring all possibilities of averting it. In case the JAC goes on strike, the management is searching alternative ways of operating bus services to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

For the first time after the bifurcation, the APSRTC employees have announced their decision to go on a strike demanding that their long-pending problems be solved. Earlier this month, the APSRTC employee unions formed a JAC and gave a strike notice to Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation NV Surendra Babu. The demands of the JAC include implementation of new pay revision from April 2017, 50 percent fitment and `3,720 crore to be sanctioned as for RTC for the 2019-20 fiscal in the upcoming budget.

Recently, Surendra Babu met Transport Minister K Atchannaidu and informed him about the indefinite strike plan of the RTC employees. The JAC also called on the transport minister seeking his intervention in resolve their problems. However, the minister requested the JAC leaders to take the financial condition of the Corporation before going on indefinite strike and assured of implementing their demands once the financial position of the Corporation improved.

According to RTC officials, Surendra Babu had convened a meeting with DGP RP Thakur over security arrangements to be made if the JAC remained adamant on their strike decision. Instructions were reportedly given to the APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) to hold talks with lorry owners’ associations for seeking their support in operating bus services during the strike. The APSRTC MD will meeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and submit a detailed report over the demands of JAC.

‘’As preparatory to our indefinite strike, we have decided to stage one-day hunger strike at 128 bus depots across the State on January 28,” said JAC convener P Damodar Rao.

RTC staff demand pay revision

