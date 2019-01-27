Home States Andhra Pradesh

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy tears into KTR

Former CM NT Rama Rao is acknowledged to be a pioneer in introducing welfare schemes.

Published: 27th January 2019 12:35 PM

KTR

TRS leader KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a rebuttal to TRS working president KTR’s remarks about ‘TDP copying TRS welfare schemes’,  Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said, “TDP does not need to copy welfare schemes from other parties.

Former CM NT Rama Rao is acknowledged to be a pioneer in introducing welfare schemes. Now, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is adding to the party’s rich history by  introducing innovative welfare schemes for the poor.”

Inspecting the development works in Pottempadu on Saturday, Somireddy listed out the government’s achievements saying that CC roads had been laid at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore in Pottempadu and a pipeline was constructed for drinking water at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.

