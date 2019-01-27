Thunderstorm likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh for next 24 hours

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The weather warnings issued by IMD on Friday still exist for the next 24 hours where thunderstorm with hail storms are likely to occur in the isolated places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The weather warnings issued by IMD on Friday still exist for the next 24 hours where thunderstorm with hail storms are likely to occur in the isolated places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to IMD officials, due to the prevalence of southerly and westerly winds in the State, thunderstorm with hail storms are likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. As on Saturday, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts recorded mild showers. Similarly, Krishna district and other coastal regions received drizzles.

Kurnool district in Rayalaseema also received light rain of about 1 cm. In the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in the coastal region with active winds.According to IMD report, an upper air trough runs from south Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood to south Interior Karnataka across north Interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above mean sea level. All the coastal districts right from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam are going to experience thunderstorm activity. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop with cool winds during night.
Speaking to TNIE, IMD chief scientist, AP and Telangana, YK Reddy, said, “The winds from southerly and westerly are going to meet in the State due to which thunderstorm activity will prevail for the next 24 hours.There will be a drop in minimum temperatures due to light to moderate rains.”

