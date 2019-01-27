TruJet gives wings to dreams of orphans

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Giving wings to dreams, TruJet Airlines provided 30 orphaned students a free flight from Hyderabad to Kadapa on the occasion of Republic Day. As part of their “TruJet Wings of Hope” programme, the airline provided this opportunity to orphaned children under the care of Ashrit Rainbow foundation and Care and Love voluntary organisations .

TruJet sponsored their trip to various tourist locations such as Gandikota.“The children have enjoyed themselves,” said the event coordinator Sri Harsha. Speaking to the media, ninth standard student Vaishnavi said that her wish was to travel in an aeroplane and it had been fulfilled.