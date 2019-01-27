Home States Andhra Pradesh

TruJet gives wings to dreams of orphans

TruJet sponsored their trip to various tourist locations such as Gandikota.

Published: 27th January 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Giving wings to dreams, TruJet Airlines provided 30 orphaned students a free flight from Hyderabad to Kadapa on the occasion of Republic Day. As part of their “TruJet Wings of Hope” programme, the airline provided this opportunity to orphaned children under the care of Ashrit Rainbow foundation and Care and Love voluntary organisations .

TruJet sponsored their trip to various tourist locations such as Gandikota.“The children have enjoyed themselves,” said the event coordinator Sri Harsha. Speaking to the media, ninth standard student Vaishnavi said that her wish was to travel in an aeroplane and it had been fulfilled.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kadapa Ashrit Rainbow foundation Trujet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp