VIT-AP University felicitates bravehearts on 70th Republic Day

Bravery Award: B Umesh was felicitated for saving two children from drowning in a tank near a place of worship at Uravakonda in Anantapur district.

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of 70th Republic Day celebrations on Saturday, the VIT–AP University felicitated a person from Anantapur with Bravery Award for saving two children from drowning and four fire services personnel and two APSRTC drivers for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently. Tribal Welfare Department Principal Secretary Ramkumar Sisodia presented the award winners with certificates of appreciation and rewards for their service.

Rescue Services Awards: P Chakradhara Rao, a driver operator, Kottur Fire Station, and K Madhusudhana Rao, a fireman, Palasa Fire Station, were awarded for their exemplary work during Titli cyclone relief operations.

Similarly, J Nagaraju, a fireman, Guntur-1 Fire Station saved a person from drowning in a canal at Nallapadu village. He also risked his life in saving the property of a textile mill during a fire accident. P Rama Murthy, a fireman, Nellore Fire Station, was also rewarded for his services in Kerala floods and Titli cyclone relief works.

Life Saving Awards: M Arunachalam, a driver in Tirumala Depot, died of a severe heart attack while driving the bus. He managed to save the lives of 28 passengers by parking the bus safely. His family members took the Life Saving Award along with a cash reward on his behalf.GS Raju, working as a driver in Maddilapalem depot, suffered a massive heart attack while driving the bus from Railway Station to Kailasagiri. However, he continued to drive the bus and stopped it on the roadside, saving the lives of 56 passengers.

