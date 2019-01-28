Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘104’ staffers’ strike enters sixth day in Andhra's East Godavari

The staff, demanding minimum wage payment as per the government order 151, agitated before the collectorate in Kakinada last Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Medical services were partially hit in East Godavari as 29 ‘104’ ambulances kept off the road on the sixth day of the indefinite strike called by 104 Contract Employees Union, affiliated to CITU.

The protest has impacted elderly and working class people who are unable to avail emergency services in the time of need. 

Contract of maintenance of these vehicles has been given to a private agency, which is renewed every month.

The agitators alleged that the authorities terminate services of staff without giving them prior notice.

