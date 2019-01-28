Ahead of polls, Chandrababu Naidu showers sops on Backward Classes 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a bid to retain the BC vote bank in the ensuing elections, Telugu Desam supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu rained sops on Backward Classes.

Addressing ‘Jayaho BC Sadassu’ at the Arts College grounds in the city on Sunday, the Chief Minister described BCs as the cornerstone of TDP and vowed to strive for their welfare till his last breath.

Promising to provide legal sanctity to the BC Sub-Plan on the lines of SC, ST Sub-Plan, Naidu said ensuring the welfare of Backward Classes is his responsibility.

He announced an increase in overseas education scholarship for BC students from the present Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, enhanced free power to handloom weavers from the present 100 to 150 units and doubling the monthly subsidy for yarn from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

Reiterating that welfare of BCs is his top priority, the TDP chief announced upgradation of various BC federations, including Rajaka, Nayi Brahmin, Vaddera, Sagara, Uppara, Krishna Balija, Poosala, Bhatraju, Kummari, Setti Balija, Gowda, Ediga, Sirisena, Viswabrahmin, Medara, Yadava, Kuraba, Kalinga and Padmashali, as corporations with allocation of funds based on the population of respective castes.

Free insurance cover will be provided to Kurabas engaged in sheep rearing. The State government will pay the insurance premium for beneficiaries. Efforts will be made for the inclusion of the fishermen community, which is known as Agnikula Kshatriyas, along with Vaddera caste, in the SC list.

“We will send a report to the Centre in this regard soon,” Naidu said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and wife Bhuvaneswari looking at their portrait during their visit to Komaravollu in Krishna district on Sunday I Express

To stress that BC welfare is on top of the TDP agenda, the Chief Minister announced 100 units of free power to 2 lakh families belonging to Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the State.

To ensure the economic uplift of BCs, Naidu announced an extension of the upper age limit for the self-employment scheme for Backward Classes from 50 to 60 years and allotment of 25 per cent of plots in MSME parks for BCs to enable them to set up industrial units. The TDP government has already announced setting up of MSME parks in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State.

The TDP chief said BCs engaged in operation of cabs as self-employment will be provided 25 per cent subsidy for the purchase of cars of any brand. “I want to see more industrialists and entrepreneurs emerging from BCs. At the same time to protect the traditional occupations, I strive to provide modern technologies and implements to artisans,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, it will cost the State government Rs 3,000 crore to implement all the promises made by him at the BC convention.

The government will allocate the funds for implementation of the promises in the ensuing budget. The demand of goldsmiths for the supply of free power to their shops will be considered.

“You all stood by TDP all these years. Now, you have one more responsibility and it is to ensure TDP retains power in the State in the next elections. For the next 75 days, I want the TDP flag on the houses of all BCs in the State. Help me and my party win more than 150 of the total 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats to secure your future,” he exhorted the BCs gathered at the venue.

In his more than one hour speech, Naidu compared the BC welfare measures implemented during his regime to that of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s reign.

“Only Rs 3,014 crore was provided for BC welfare during the YSR regime, while my government has provided Rs 41,000 crore for their economic uplift,” he said.

Naidu claimed that TDP is the only party which has offered more political opportunities to BCs than any other party, while pointing out the number of ministers, MLAs and MPs.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman post was given to BC leader P Sudhakar Yadav despite objection from the Opposition, he said.

Taking a dig at TRS and YSRC, he said in Telangana 32 castes were removed from the list of BCs by the TRS government.

Instead of protesting it, the YSRC supported the TRS against the interests of BCs. He accused both YSRC and BJP of conspiring against BCs. It is TDP, which remains steadfast a true champion of BCs, he said.

Naidu also promised Rs 100 crore for Jyotirao Phule Memorial. The BC Corporation complex will be constructed in 10-15 acres in Amaravati, he said.

Several ministers, including Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nara Lokesh, KE Krishna Murthy, Kala Venkata Rao, and other BC leaders spoke at the convention.

