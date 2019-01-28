Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: 14 students injured as school bus turns turtle in Guntur district

The school bus belonging to Krishnaveni Talent School with around 60 school children and a teacher was going to Macherla from Mandadi village when the accident happened.

Published: 28th January 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 12:56 PM

School bus turned turtle injuring students in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. (Photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Fourteen school children were injured in a road mishap on Monday morning when the school bus they were travelling in fell in a dried-up canal near Mandadi village of Veldurthi Mandal in Guntur district.

The school bus belonging to Krishnaveni Talent School with around 60 school children and a teacher was going to Macherla from Mandadi village when the accident happened. The bus driver was negotiating a sharp curve, where the culvert on the canal was located. He lost balance and the vehicle fell down from the bridge from a height of around 10 feet.

The culvert was not having any rail guards and it is learnt that a similar accident happened at the same spot a few weeks ago.

Passersby and the locals rushed to the rescue of the students and parents of the children on coming to know about the incident rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to Macherla Government Hospital.

Macherla MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy, who rushed to the hospital to inquire about the incident and condition of the students, were dismayed on finding that no duty doctors were present at that time. He pulled up the hospital authorities. The doctors, who rushed to the hospital attended the injured and one of the students who suffered serious injuries was shifted to Government Hospital in Guntur. By that time some of the injured students were shifted to a private hospital.

Revenue and police department higher officials rushed to the accident spot to take stock of the situation. Macherla CI Sambasiva Rao, who registered the case and took up investigation said that it was a mechanical fault and lack of rail guards on culvert was the reason for the accident. He clarified that the bus driver was not in the inebriated condition as reported.

