CCTVs help cops nab criminals in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police have busted several crime cases in the last few months with the help of CCTVs. Each time any gang strikes in Tirupati, the cameras installed on the streets capture their faces clearly. All Tirupati police had to do is to take a print out of the grabs and distribute them among the field staff to search them.

According to recent data, out of 1,075 cases registered, police have so far solved 767 cases including several property offences with the help of CCTV footage acquired from the streets. The police department has recovered 30.5 per cent of stolen articles. Police have installed 272 CCTV cameras in 60 locations in Tirupati, 64 in Tirumala and 380 at Srikalahasti.

Speaking to Express, Urban SP Anburajan said, “Investigation into kidnap cases, property offences, murders, and even traffic accidents now depend on CCTV camera footages. Linking CCTV cameras set up by various private stakeholders with the local police stations has revolutionised crime detection.”

The significant reduction in crime rate is also attributed to the installation of hundreds of cameras across the city. Police have purchased a video enhancement system to analyse footages without the help of forensic laboratories to avoid inordinate delay in probes. He said that National Informatics Centre and State IT heads are planning to centralise CCTV network in the district.

As a part of enhancing security measures at Tirumala, TTD is planning to set up 1,057 advanced CCTVs in and around Tirumala temple. Traders and apartment owners installed as many as 12,210 CCTVs across the city responding to the request of the police. Of 12,210 CCTV cameras, 2,210 cameras have been connected to the police control room.