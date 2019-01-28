Home States Andhra Pradesh

Demand for special status tag, railway zone gets louder as sloganeering activists head for Delhi

Ahead of elections, the demand for implementation of bifurcation promises, particularly special category status (SCS) and railway zone, has gathered momentum.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 06:53 AM

Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika leaders leaving for New Delhi as part of the Jana Ghosha Rail Yatra demanding fulfilment of bifurcation promises including SCS and railway zone in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ahead of elections, the demand for implementation of bifurcation promises, particularly special category status (SCS) and railway zone, has gathered momentum.

The city railway station, on Sunday morning, witnessed hundreds of sloganeering activists heading for New Delhi by AP Express as part of the ‘Jana Ghosha Rail Yatra’ spearheaded by Uttaranadhra Charcha Vedika.

The rail yatra got overwhelming support from CPI, Lok Satta, CPM and social organisations.

Addressing the activists, Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna said it was a final battle against the NDA government and would not spare any effort to exert pressure on the government to honour the promises made on the floor of both Houses of Parliament.

He said the Centre should announce the railway zone at least in the upcoming budget. He called upon the people to teach BJP and parties supporting it, a fitting lesson in the elections with their vote.

Ramakrishna said they would stage a novel protest in the national capital by wearing black dresses to register their protest against step-motherly attitude towards Andhra Pradesh. He said they will meet leaders of all parties to seek their help to exert pressure on the Narendra Modi government to honour promises made to Andhra Pradesh in the bifurcation Act.

Ramakrishna said, “Last year too, we undertook a rail yatra to New Delhi and met public representatives belonging to various parties and submitted representations to them demanding justice to Andhra Pradesh.”

He said they were demanding among other things Bundelkhand type special financial package for North Andhra, railway zone for Visakhapatnam, allotment of captive mines for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant etc.

