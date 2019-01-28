Home States Andhra Pradesh

First-ever 10,000 metric tonne godown of State Warehousing Corporation inaugurated

Addressing a function organised to mark the occasion, Prasad said the government  had increased the storage capacity of warehouses from 4 lakh mt to 6 lakh mt in the last four-and-a-half years.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chairman of the State Warehousing Corporation (SWC) on Sunday inaugurated the first-ever 10,000 metric tonne godown built at a cost of Rs 5.81 crore at PS Bonangi village in Parawada mandal.

The government is planning to establish warehouses with a total capacity of 11,00,000 mt, including the 6 lakh mt storage capacity of the existing godowns with NABARD funding and 1 lakh mt storage capacity of the SWC godowns to help farmers save their agriculture produce.

Addressing a function organised to mark the occasion, Prasad said the government had increased the storage capacity of warehouses from 4 lakh mt to 6 lakh mt in the last four-and-a-half years.

The chairman said that in view of the future agriculture needs, the government is planning to provide similar facil ties with more storage capacity.

“Already, we have provided adequate storage place for groundnut, green gram, black gram and red gram through Markfed. We shall inaugurate another 13,000-mt capacity processing and cold storage units for chilli and turmeric farmers at Yadlapadu in Guntur district in February or March,” said Prasad.

On the occasion, corporation managing director KV Satyanarayana said that this was the first warehousing corporation godown in the district and another four godowns would be constructed in Visakhapatnam rural, Anakapalle rural, Kasimkota and Sabbavaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp