First-ever 10,000 metric tonne godown of State Warehousing Corporation inaugurated

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chairman of the State Warehousing Corporation (SWC) on Sunday inaugurated the first-ever 10,000 metric tonne godown built at a cost of Rs 5.81 crore at PS Bonangi village in Parawada mandal.

The government is planning to establish warehouses with a total capacity of 11,00,000 mt, including the 6 lakh mt storage capacity of the existing godowns with NABARD funding and 1 lakh mt storage capacity of the SWC godowns to help farmers save their agriculture produce.

Addressing a function organised to mark the occasion, Prasad said the government had increased the storage capacity of warehouses from 4 lakh mt to 6 lakh mt in the last four-and-a-half years.

The chairman said that in view of the future agriculture needs, the government is planning to provide similar facil ties with more storage capacity.

“Already, we have provided adequate storage place for groundnut, green gram, black gram and red gram through Markfed. We shall inaugurate another 13,000-mt capacity processing and cold storage units for chilli and turmeric farmers at Yadlapadu in Guntur district in February or March,” said Prasad.

On the occasion, corporation managing director KV Satyanarayana said that this was the first warehousing corporation godown in the district and another four godowns would be constructed in Visakhapatnam rural, Anakapalle rural, Kasimkota and Sabbavaram.