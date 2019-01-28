Home States Andhra Pradesh

Forensic lab in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram to help curb cybercrime

Both Godavari districts, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam rural come under its purview.  

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: To curb white-collar and cybercrimes, the government has recently set up a regional cyber forensic laboratory (RCFL) in Rajamahendravaram, which was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa.

Any case related to financial fraud, harassment on social media, ATM card theft, piracy, hacking and other Internet-related crimes reported in police stations of the above-mentioned places will be forwarded to this laboratory for investigation.

The available data will then be analysed that will help the police in nabbing accused.

