Former Andhra Minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao's son Hitesh to join YSR Congress

A release from YSRC quoted Daggubati as saying that his wife Daggubati Purandeswari's continuance in BJP would not hinder the prospects of his son as it was a conscious decision taken.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao's son-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior leader Daggubati Venkateswara Rao along with his son Hitesh Chenchuram will be joining the YSRC soon.

However, it still remains to be seen if Daggubati Purandeswari, who is now heading the BJP’s manifesto committee and wife of Venkateswara Rao will also join the YSRC or not.

Hitesh is eyeing to contest Parchur Assembly seat in Ongole district, which was earlier represented by his father.

Venkateswara Rao along with Hitesh met YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Venkateswara Rao, who is the son-in-law of TDP founder NTR, is a known detractor of the TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He was in the Congress earlier and served as an MLA, a minister and also as an MP in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to mediapersons after emerging out of Jagan’s residence, he praised the YSRC chief’s leadership and said it was difficult to run a party that ‘has high morals’ and he was impressed with the leader’s style of functioning.

Asked if he was assured of Parachuru seat, Venkateswara Rao said the decision would be taken by the party and his son would abide by its decision.

Daggubati went on to add Purandeswari would, however, continue in the BJP.

“Being in public life for long and for a person who served as a Union minister, it would be seen as a hurdle to the kin’s progress, but if the situation demands we can think of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said Purandeswari is mulling quitting the BJP, but is undecided whether she will be joining any other party (read YSRC) or bid farewell to politics in view of her son’s political innings.

TAGS
Daggubati Venkateswara Rao YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Hitesh YSR Congress

