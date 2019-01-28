Kurnool man sets minor girl afire after bid to sexually assault her, arrested

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was set ablaze by a man for resisting his sexual advances at Badinehal village in Kowthalam mandal on Saturday night.

It was alleged that Moula Saheb (36), an agricultural worker of the same village, was harassing the girl for the past six months and even tried to sexually assault her on a couple of occasions, forcing the girl’s parents to discontinue her studies.

According to police, Moula Saheb tried to sexually assault the girl while she was sitting alone near her house.

When she resisted, he set the girl ablaze after pouring petrol on her and fled the scene.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the place and doused the flames. She was rushed to Adoni government hospital.

Following a deterioration in her condition, the girl was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kurnool.

Adoni DSP Venkataramudu said Moula Saheb, a father of three children, was arrested on Sunday. He was sent to judicial remand.

A case was registered against him under the POCSO Act.Y Rajeswaramma, member of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and T Sarada, district child protection officer, visited the government hospital and consoled the girl’s family members.