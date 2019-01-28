Narrow escape for 55 students as bus catches fire in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Students of a private college had a narrow escape as the bus in which they were travelling caught fire on Mypadu Road here on Sunday evening.

According to sources, when the bus belonging to Sri Chaitanya Junior College, which was ferrying 55 students, arrived near Mypadu Road, the driver noticed that smoke was emanating from the engine.

He immediately alerted the students, asking them to jump out of the bus through the emergency window and the main door. On receipt of information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

“The driver, who noticed smoke billowing out of the dashboard, pulled over the vehicle and asked all of us to get out. We jumped out of the bus through the emergency window,” said one of the students.