Nrusimha Yagam from March 11

VISAKHAPATNAM: The annual 10-day ‘Sri Sarvatobhadra Nrusimha Yagam’ will be conducted from March 11 at the New Gowsala (Nrusimha Vanam) of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy Devasthanam (SVLND) near Krishnapuram.

This was announced by SVLND authorities at the Simhachalam temple premises on Sunday after discussing the arrangements for the yagam. SVLND EO K Ramachandra Mohan said that for a long time, the SVLND had been conducting the yagam as an annual tradition and this year the devasthanam is making elaborate arrangements.

The ‘Nrusimha Yagam’ will be performed with an aim to worship the almighty for universal peace and happiness and wellness of the human beings.