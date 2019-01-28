Home States Andhra Pradesh

One killed, six injured as four-wheeler overturns in Andhra's Prakasam district

One person died and six labourers were injured in a road accident near K Ayyavaripalli village of Pamuru mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday morning.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: One person died and six labourers were injured in a road accident near K Ayyavaripalli village of Pamuru mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday morning. The vehicle in which the labourers were travelling overturned, leading to the accident.

According to Pamuru SI T Rajkumar, a farmer, K Ramesh, booked a Bolero and picked up 14 coolies from V V Palem, Kunivaripalem and Pokuru villages of Valetivaripalem mandal to cut the Subabul crop of Raviguntapalle village. The driver is known to have dozed off while driving, after which the vehicle rammed into a road margin and overturned. One of the labourers, Morla Narasimham (50), belonging to Valetivaripalem village, died on the spot.Another six, including the driver, were injured and taken to Kandukuru and RIMS Ongole The police have registered a case.

Man dies during Polavaram visit

Ongole/Eluru: An elderly person from Prakasam district, who came on a visit to the Polavaram project site, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. The deceased, Kurapati Subbarao (60) from Peda Ambadipudi village of Ballikurava mandal, was among the several who came to visit the prestigious Polavaram project in four RTC buses.  After the buses reached the site around 5 am, Subbarao collapsed. Others with him immediately alerted the 108 emergency services. However, Subbarao died before the ambulance arrived.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp