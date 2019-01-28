One killed, six injured as four-wheeler overturns in Andhra's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: One person died and six labourers were injured in a road accident near K Ayyavaripalli village of Pamuru mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday morning. The vehicle in which the labourers were travelling overturned, leading to the accident.

According to Pamuru SI T Rajkumar, a farmer, K Ramesh, booked a Bolero and picked up 14 coolies from V V Palem, Kunivaripalem and Pokuru villages of Valetivaripalem mandal to cut the Subabul crop of Raviguntapalle village. The driver is known to have dozed off while driving, after which the vehicle rammed into a road margin and overturned. One of the labourers, Morla Narasimham (50), belonging to Valetivaripalem village, died on the spot.Another six, including the driver, were injured and taken to Kandukuru and RIMS Ongole The police have registered a case.

Man dies during Polavaram visit

Ongole/Eluru: An elderly person from Prakasam district, who came on a visit to the Polavaram project site, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. The deceased, Kurapati Subbarao (60) from Peda Ambadipudi village of Ballikurava mandal, was among the several who came to visit the prestigious Polavaram project in four RTC buses. After the buses reached the site around 5 am, Subbarao collapsed. Others with him immediately alerted the 108 emergency services. However, Subbarao died before the ambulance arrived.