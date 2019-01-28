Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan certain to win Andhra Assembly elections

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said he was confident that Jana Sena will win the coming elections and thundered that the party flag will be flown in Amaravati.

Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said he was confident that Jana Sena will win the coming elections and thundered that the party flag will be flown in Amaravati.

He also announced two party candidates to contest from Guntur district on Sunday. Former United AP Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar will contest from Tenali and Thota Chandrasekhar from Guntur, he said.

Kalyan addressing a Samarasanka meeting here after inaugurating the district party office. Kalyan said he was confident Jana Sena will win in the coming elections and expressed confidence that the party flag will be flown in Amaravati. He affirmed that he will not sleep till dividing of UP in to four state.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once in six months raised his voice for special category status (SCS) for the State and makes contrasting statements each time.

He alleged that YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy did not respond to the call given by former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar, but everyone should stand united for the demand of SCS for AP. 

The Jana Sena chief said though he spoke with Telangana Chief Minister KCR, “I cannot imagine to surrender my self-respect to anybody”.

