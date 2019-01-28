Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD opens Lord Balaji temple in Kanyakumari

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A colossal replica of Lord Venkateswara temple built at Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), that governs the famous shrine here, was thrown open to devotees on Sunday.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore at the country’s southernmost tip close to the confluence of Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in Kanyakumari, the shrine was opened this morning, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said.

TTD has also decided to build a replica temple of Goddess Padmavathi Devi in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore and is awaiting allotment of a site from the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple in the city as well, the EO added.

TTD’s JEO Pola Bhaskar, board members Sri Krishna, Peddi Reddy and Rudraraju Padma Raju, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti took part in the ceremony.

