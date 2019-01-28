‘Walk for Health’ organised in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A large number of youth took part in 15th Walk for Health and Walk for Guntur event, organised by NRI Academy, in the city on Sunday. Minister for Social Welfare N Anand Babu flagged off the walk.

Addressing a gathering, the minister said, “Every person must inculcate the habit of keeping fit.” He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu encouraged sports, Anand Lahari and Happy Sunday programmes to create awareness among people and be blessed with good health. Babu said in recent times, the people are becoming conscious about their health.

Head of the academy and Tenali MLA A Rajendra Prasad, additional SP YT Naidu, artistes Aadhi Pinisetty, Jayaprakash Reddy and others took part in the rally.Commending the organisers, Aadhi said they have organised the programme for a noble cause. Later, cultural programmes were held and awards presented to winners of the walk.