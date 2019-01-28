Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Walk for Health’ organised in Guntur

A large number of youth took part in 15th Walk for Health and Walk for Guntur event, organised by NRI Academy, in the city on Sunday.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty addresses the participants of ‘Walk for Health and Walk for Guntur’ event organised on Sunday

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A large number of youth took part in 15th Walk for Health and Walk for Guntur event, organised by NRI Academy, in the city on Sunday. Minister for Social Welfare N Anand Babu flagged off the walk.

Addressing a gathering, the minister said, “Every person must inculcate the habit of keeping fit.” He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu encouraged sports, Anand Lahari and Happy Sunday programmes to create awareness among people and be blessed with good health. Babu said in recent times, the people are becoming conscious about their health.

Head of the academy and Tenali MLA A Rajendra Prasad, additional SP YT Naidu, artistes Aadhi Pinisetty, Jayaprakash Reddy and others took part in the rally.Commending the organisers, Aadhi said they have organised the programme for a noble cause. Later, cultural programmes were held and awards presented to winners of the walk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp