104 employees’ stir hits healthcare in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Health services in rural areas of Prakasam district have been hit due to the ongoing indefinite strike called by the employees of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa 104 services. As many as 120 staff of 20 ‘104’ vehicles, which provide mobile health services in all four divisions of the district, have been agitating since January 22 demanding that Piramal Swasthya Management And Research Institute (PSMRI) pay wages as per the government order 151.

Each ‘104’ vehicle has one pharmacist, a lab technician, an ANM and a medical officer and treats 150 to 200 every day. People suffering from viral fevers and diabetes, and pregnant women are the ones to benefit most from the 104 service.

As many as five retired medical officers have been offering services with monthly payments of `50,000 for each. Other staffers are paid as per the contract. However, the private agency managing the 104 services has lately not been paying the salaries on time and reportedly deducted some amount. The contract period of Piramal Swasthya in Ongole will conclude on March 31, but the agency is reported to have not paid the dues to their staff.

104 contract employees union’s district president K Hanumantha Rao and general secretary K Surendra Babu said, “The contracting agency is stating that they will return the deducted amount as PF and EPF only for the month of February.

As per the GO 151, after deduction of ESI and PF, the agency has to pay `15,244 per month to lab technicians and pharmacists but has been giving them `13,220. Nurses and drivers, who should be paid `12,937 as their salaries, get `11,147. Last Thursday, the employees had observed Dharma Porata Deeksha.