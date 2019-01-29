15th century inscription of Reddy dynasty found in a state of neglect

By Express News Service

The 15th century stone inscription

at Veerabhadra Swami Temple in

Phirangipuram | Express

GUNTUR: A 15th century stone inscription of ‘great historical and literary significance’ was found lying in a state of neglect at Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Phirangipuram in Guntur district. Freelance archeologist Varanasi Rahul, who discovered it, said the inscription belonged to 1410 CE when kings of the Reddy dynasty ruled Guntur and Krishna regions between 1325–1448.

Erected on a huge granite pillar, the inscription has lines engraved on it in Sanskrit and some in Telugu, giving historical information about donations made by King Peda Komati Vema Reddy and Queen Suramamba. The engraving is about construction of a tank which, in those days, was regarded as a holy work and generally done by kings and members of royal families.

“The literary significance of the inscription is that the engravings were done by Telugu poet Srinatha Maha Kavi, who was honored as ‘Vidyadhikari’ in the court of Vemareddy, “ the archaeologist said.“It is the right time to bring this inscription into limelight as development works are being carried out at Kondaveedu Fort.This inscription has both historical and literary significance. It will attract the attention of researchers in both the fields,” Varanasi Rahul added.