18 pupils injured as bus falls into stream

A school bus carrying 60 children fell into a dried-up stream at Mandadi village in Veldurthi mandal on Monday. As many as 18 students were injured in the mishap.  

Published: 29th January 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

The bus of Krishnaveni Talent School which fell into a dried-up stream from a height of 10-ft at Mandadi village in Guntur district on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A school bus carrying 60 children fell into a dried-up stream at Mandadi village in Veldurthi mandal on Monday. As many as 18 students were injured in the mishap.  

The bus, belonging to Krishnaveni Talent School, was on its way to Macherla from Mandadi when the mishap occurred.The driver, while taking a sharp curve, lost control over the bus and it fell into the stream from a height of 10-ft. Passersby and locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Macherla government hospital.

Local MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy, who arrived at the hospital to enquire about the students’ condition, pulled up the hospital authorities as no duty doctor was present when the injured were admitted.

Class 3 students N Kumara Swamy and N Sireesha suffered head injuries and were taken to Guntur GGH after receiving first aid at Macherla. Other victims O Vasu, M Naveen, Manikanta, K Bharghavi, Veeranjaneyulu were shifted to hospitals in Guntur and Nalgonda (Telangana).Macherla Rural CI A Venkateswara Rao, who initiated an investigation into the case, said the accident was due to a mechanical fault and lack of rail guards, clarifying the driver was not in an inebriated state as was earlier said.DSP K Srihari said, “Three students have been shifted to Guntur and another three to Nalgonda.”

Driver not drunk, police clarify

Macherla rural Circle Inspector A Venkateswara Rao, who registered a case and took up investigation, said the bus mishap occurred due to  mechanical fault. He clarified that the bus driver was not in an inebriated condition when the mishap occurred as reported initially 

