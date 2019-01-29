Andhra University professor enters World Atlas of Endangered Alphabets

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “You have given us a shirt for our language,” an 80-year-old tribal told Andhra University professor S Prasanna Sree, the first woman in the world to be included in the World Atlas of Endangered Alphabets, the USA, for developing alphabets for 18 Indian tribal languages. She strove hard, against all odds, to improve literacy rate among the tribals.

S Prasanna Sree’s name, as the first Asian and Indian, has been incorporated in the World Atlas of Endangered Alphabets, the US, 2019, which was inaugurated recently.

Herself being from the tribal community and her father a Railway employee, Prasanna Sree was able to speak various languages, as she had travelled to various cities, especially when she was exploring the tribals’ way of living. “I used to learn about the tribals and found that none of the men and women with authority, including even politicians, was trying for a holistic development of the tribals. The tribals generally have no writing skills, but they communicate well through words and songs. The oral tradition has become a language barrier that prevents the tribals from communicating well with the outside world. That’s why my mission got started in 1991 and my first language (for the tribal) was accepted in 2009,” said Prasanna Sree.

Now, for being the first woman in the world to have developed alphabets for 18 tribal languages in India, she secured a place in the World Atlas of Endangered Alphabets.In fact, Prasanna Sree faced many obstructions from the tribals themselves, when she travelled in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, but she did not lose hope to create a written language for them. “Unfortunately, during my work, I used to see many tribals of younger generations trying to adopt the Telugu language. At times even the tribals refused to let me in, but I was able to learn the language from the senior tribals,” she said.

Developing alphabets for 18 tribal languages, each consisting of different set of alphabets, depending on culture and groups, had been a tough job. But she accomplished it finally. She is also a recipient of 15 State awards and nine national awards.

Her achievements

S Prasanna Sree has entered the World Atlas of Endangered Alphabets, the USA, 2019, for developing alphabets for 18 Indian tribal languages.

She is a professor of English in the Andhra University

She is the first Asian and Indian to be included in the World Atlas of Endangered Alphabets

She is the recipient of 15 State awards, including the Best Teacher, Best Academician awards, nine national awards, including India Book of Records, Limca Book of Records and nine international awards from Afghanistan, Australia and the UK

Her mission

She found that the tribals could speak, could sing but they did not have any written language nor they knew how to write

She wanted to help the tribals write in their language and not in any other language

And her mission began in 1991 and her first language (written script) for the tribal, was accepted in 2009

Her deeds

She has developed alphabets for 18 tribal languages, each consisting of different set of alphabets, depending on culture and groups of the tribals, who would write to communicate