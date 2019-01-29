Elephant found dead in Nagavali at Duggi village

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: An elephant died in the Nagavali river on Monday at Duggi village in Komarada mandal, allegedly due to ill-health. Finding the elephant lying lifeless in the river, elephant trackers informed the forest officials. On receipt of information, forest officials rushed to the spot and began to investigate.

According to Parvatipuram forest range officer Murali Krishna, after the death of a baby elephant at Gunanapuram village in Komarada mandal due to electrocution in September last year, the herd, including the rest seven elephants, did not leave the place and continued to roam in the surrounding areas. A male jumbo, a few days ago, got separated from the group and started roaming on the outskirts of the nearby villages.

The rest six elephants crossed the river. The elephant in question died in the early hours of Monday, while crossing the Nagavali river. The forest range officer also said that the herd had strayed into Vizianagaram forest, almost eight months ago from the Srikakulam territorial limits.

After they entered the Vizianagaram forest, two elephants died in a span of four months in the purview of Komarada mandal. While one baby elephant died in September last year, another died on Monday.“Although we shooed away the herd back to the Odisha forest, they were driven back to Vizianagaram by the people. Recently we held talks with Odisha forest officials and decided not to disturb the movements of the herd by force. We would conduct the cremation after performing postmortem,” said Muralikrishna.

